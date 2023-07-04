Mps concerned at KCCA’s budget requests on Kampala infrastructure

Members of Parliament on the Committee on National Economy have opposed a call to allocate 12 billion shillings for the so called institutional strengthening. This follows a 2.2 trillion shillings loan request. The money is for the improvement of the infrastructure in the four districts that make up the Kampala Metropolitan Area. MPs were dismayed that the amount allocated for institutional strengthening is for items like giving a face-lift to Kampala Lord Mayor's parlor. They demanded that the plan for the loan should be focused on real infrastructural development works.