MPs concerned as censured Minister Namuganza retains front bench seat

For the second time in a week, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among downplayed the concerns of Members of Parliament about the minister of state for lands Persis Namuganza taking a front seat in the House. The contention is that the front bench is preserved for ministers yet Namuganza was censured by parliament for misbehaviour in January. This time the concern was raised by the Buyaga West MP, Barnabas Tinkasimire.