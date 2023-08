MPs commend NWSC for progress on Katosi Water Project Plant

MPs have commended the National Water and Sewerage Corporation for its work in building the water treatment plant in Katosi, Mukono district, which has already cost 378 billion shillings. Visiting the plant with the MPs, the state minister for water Aisha Sekindi observed the need to put pressure on the government to avail sufficient funds to the water sector so they can deliver better services to the population.