MPs check on progress UPDF Specialised Hospital

MPs on Parliament's Health committee have today visited the Mbuya military specialized hospital, which is under construction. The construction of this hospital started in February 2018 and was to be completed by 2020. The State minister for defense Huda Abason Oleru explained the outbreak of Covid-19 had affected the progress of construction. Committee chairperson Dr Charles Ayume, called for some adjustments in the constructio