MPs call for health budget to be maintained

The budget committee of parliament has ruled out any alterations to the health sector budget for the next financial year, which would have seen additional resources allocated. A delegation from the United Nations Children and Education Fund - Unicef had suggested to the MPs the need to increase spending on health beyond the 140,000 shillings, allocated for each person annually to match the Abuja declaration. The MPs highlighted financial and time constraints as they are scheduled to commence report writing on Tuesday.