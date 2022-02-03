MPs call for action against those who misappropriated COVID-19 funds

By Herbert Zziwa More by this Author

According to the report, the COVID-19 funds meant to cushion vulnerable Ugandans during the COVID-19 lockdown last year ended up in the pockets of town clerks, political leaders, their relatives and friends and group leaders.

The government earmarked UGX 53 billion to benefit 510,000 people in cities and municipalities with each receiving UGX 100,000.

A report of the Public Accounts and Local Government Accounts (PAC) committees has revealed that many of the would-be beneficiaries, mostly teachers in private schools and restaurant attendants were left out as politicians, town clerks and their relatives and friends shared the money.

“Geoffrey from Gulu, purported to have been the first beneficiary of the relief fund under the boda boda category could not be traced. When the committee consulted the boda boda association in Gulu, they denied him being a member and alleged that he is a builder,” Medard Sseggona the chairperson of the PAC said.

The report shows that in Gulu, 10 councillors, the Speaker, and the former LC Three Chairperson of Layibi Division took the money while in Mbale some city council staff were registered and benefited.

In Tororo Municipality, the Chairperson of the Boda Boda Association charged up to UGX 15,000 to register beneficiaries while in Fort Portal city, town agents asked for between UGX 30,000- 40,000.



“We have the local governments functioning. I do not understand why we want to do things from the central and always be reactionary. The number one challenge we have is the issue of keeping data. The second is rushing to do something before analysing the impact,” Kitgum Woman MP Lilian Aber told parliament.

“Someone wonders why there are those who were paid twice while others were left out completely,” Kiruhura Woman MP Jovanice Rwenduru said.



In Arua City, 100 non-existent female Boda boda riders away from the only two who are known, shared the money.

Ayivu Division in Arua City and Central Division in Fort Portal City were completely left out.



“We know our population. Do we know who is vulnerable? In the era of digitalization, should we be firefighting? Really?” Obongi County MP George Bhoka Didi said in Parliament.

“None involvement of political leaders was very wrong when giving out this money and that was a bad practice,” the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among said.

“We were guided by the cabinet. In the future, I will relay these issues to the cabinet,” the Minister for Gender Labour and Social Development, Betty Among.

The house adopted the committee report that recommended a forensic audit into the funds and reprimanding of individuals who illegally received the money.

The House further suspended the release of 30 billion shillings to teachers in private schools until clear guidelines for distribution are developed by the Ministry of Gender.



“Hon Minister (Betty Among) kindly do us a favour as parliament. Do not give out money before we can approve and a Minister of Education should fully be involved in this,” the Deputy Speaker said.



300,000 teachers were waiting to benefit, with each receiving UGX 100,000.