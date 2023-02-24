MPs call for action against Karamoja Minister amid iron sheets scandal

The Opposition in Parliament is calling for the immediate resignation of Karamoja Affairs’ Minister Dr Goretti Kitutu on her alleged involvement in the diversion of iron sheets meant for the sub-region. The shadow minister for information, Joyce Bagala says the other ministers who were implicated should also be investigated. Bagala says that if the minister doesn't resign, the Opposition MPs will support the move by Karamoja MPs to censure the minister.