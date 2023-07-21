MPS call for a clean up of standards body

MPs on the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises have called for a total cleanup of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards. The lawmakers also want all those who are culpable for the loss of 19 billionShs by UNBS to be prosecuted. The recommendations come on the heels of the suspension of the bureau's Executive Director David Livingstone Ebiru to pave way for investigations into allegations of grand corruption and abuse of office at the bureau.