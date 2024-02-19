MPs ask government to build and equip it’s schools

The government has been asked to stop supporting private schools that are described as government-aided and instead focus more on public schools, to improve their operations. According to Tororo Woman Member of Parliament, Sarah Opendi, one of those petitioning the government over the skyrocketing school fees, the move would see public schools improved enough to support poor parents, struggling to afford expensive schools. The call came during a closed-door meeting of the Parliamentary Education Committee.