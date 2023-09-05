Mpondwe Market closed over terrorism threat

The Border Export Zone at Mpondwe Lhubiliha at Uganda –Democratic border in Kasese District has been closed by security operatives over a terror alert that terrorists were targeting it. The market which falls every Tuesday and Friday attracts people from Kasese District and surrounding areas as well as traders from Kasindi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Deputy Resident District Commissioner In-Charge of Bukonzo County, Lt. Maate Magwara confirmed the development adding that they could take things for granted after the alert.