Mpindi set to face Ngabi Nsamba in finals in Wankulukuku

In local football, fans are heading to Mutesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku for the finals of the Bika Bya Baganda football tournament, between the Mpindi and Ngabi Nsamba clans today at 9pm. Both clans are eager to claim this year's shield, an award given to the winner. Before the final, a third place playoff will be held between Enkima Clan and Omutima Omusagi.