MP Zaake challenges parliament’s rules committee

Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake has challenged the jurisdiction of the parliamentary Committee on Rules Discipline and Privileges to investigate a case in which he is accused of misconduct. Zaake and his lawyers argued that the committee's jurisdiction concerns matters carried out within the precincts of parliament and can not investigate any matter outside parliament.

Flanked by his lawyers and NUP MPs, Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake testified before the committee of Rules Discipline and Privileges, while defending himself against allegations of misconduct.

Zaake is accused of using unparliamentary language through his Twitter page, to demean Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and the legislature.

From the onset, Zaake challenged the jurisdiction of the committee to investigate his case.

According to Zaake, the committee can only investigate matters of misconduct that occurred within the precincts of parliament and not outside and by implication, social media platforms.

“I challenge this committee’s jurisdiction to investigate matters alleged to have happened outside the parliament. As such, I am here only out of respect I have for you honourable colleagues and this institution but necessarily not to defend myself,” MP Zaake told the committee.

However, what is in contention is the interpretation of rule 85 appendix 7 of the parliamentary rules of procedure on general behaviours which states that at all times members of parliament shall conduct themselves in a manner that does not put the House into disruption.

“Members shall at all times conduct themselves in a manner which will maintain and strengthen the public’s trust and confidence in the integrity of parliament and never take any action which may bring the house or its members disrepute,” Abdsu Katuntu the Chairperson of the rules committee reminded Zaake.

The meaning of "at all times" is now the matter of contention.

Despite denying the Twitter posts, Zaake challenged how his matter was sent to the committee. According to him, Deputy Speaker Anita should be the subject of the investigation.

“It is on account of that alleged but unproven social media response that the same Deputy speaker who made fun of my pain and humiliation referred me to this committee for trial. It is also on account of that alleged response that my colleagues especially from the ruling party are now mobilizing themselves into a vicious mob to lynch me on the floor of parliament in a session that will be presided over by the same deputy speaker regardless of the outcome of these proceedings,” Zaake told the committee.



Zaake indicated that he had been hurt when Among questioned the torture meted out against him after the Mityana Municipality MP won a gold medal at last year's East African Parliamentary games.

“Her comments suggest that either my deputy speaker thinks that I have been lying about being tortured or that I exaggerated the extent of injuries I suffered each of the 5 times I have been mercilessly tortured in the last 4 years. Or she meant that torture is a blessing in disguise for its victims and such a trivial matter in this country,” Zaake said.

Zaake will return to the committee with his lawyers on Wednesday.