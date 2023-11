MP Zaake appears before rules committee

The Mityana Municipality MP, Francis Zaake, has stated that he stands by the actions that led to his referral to face the Rules, Privileges, and Discipline Committee. An inquiry into the accusations of misconduct brought against Zaake began today. Proceedings in the committee reached a deadlock as Zaake's legal representative, Erias Lukwago, argued that the complainant in the case had not been disclosed, and neither were the details of the accusations.