MP Sseggona organizes health camp, benefits over 600 constituents

Over 600 people from Busiro East Constituency have benefited from a health camp organized by their area Member of Parliament Medard Sseggona. At the camp, held at Royale Health Care, the residents received three medical check-ups, and some obtained treatment. Just like many legislators who have carried out such camps in their areas, the MP explained that the move was intended to promote proper health among his people. Sseggona also noted that they had bought an X-ray machine in this facility to save people from the long distances to Mulago for such services. #