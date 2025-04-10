MP Shamim Malende evacuated to Kenya for treatment

Kampala Woman Member of Parliament, Shamim Malende, has been taken to Kenya for further treatment following continued deterioration in her health. Malende was being treated at Nsambya Hospital, but doctors advised her to seek further treatment at Agha Khan Hospital in Kenya. It should be recalled that Malende's condition worsened after law enforcement officers pounced on her and other lawmakers last November during the passing of the Coffee Amendment Bill.