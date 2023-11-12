MP Nicholas Kamara moves to revive alcohol bill

Kabale Municipality legislator Dr Nicholas Kamara plans to seek leave of parliament to prepare the alcohol control bill in parliament. Dr. Kamara says that the bill is intended to regulate the manufacture, importation, sale, and consumption of alcoholic drinks following surging numbers of non-communicable diseases and mental illnesses in the region. This move has been endorsed by Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary, who observes that the high consumption of alcohol has led to teenage pregnancies, increasing HIV infections, and malnutrition. Dr. Atwine together with officials from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday and Wednesday were in Kigezi region undertaking a technical supervision mission to health centers in the region.