MP Francis Zaake locked out of office

The embattled parliamentary commissioner Francis Zaake has accused the Speaker of Parliament of abusing the law by denying him access to his office. Zaake who found the office locked this morning says that the officers responsible for keeping the keys told him that they were no longer in their custody. He says it's contempt of court to be denied access to the office one month since the Constitutional Court ruled that he had wrongfully been removed from his position as commissioner.