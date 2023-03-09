MP Basalirwa tables contentious Anti-Homosexuality Bill for first reading

The MP for Bugiri Municipality Asuman Basalirwa has tabled the anti-homosexuality bill 2023 before parliament for the first reading. The tabling of the same was deferred on Monday due to the failure of the Finance Ministry to provide a certificate of financial implication. The speaker of parliament Anita Among has asked the legal and parliamentary affairs committee to which the bill has been referred, to handle it expeditiously but also ensure all stakeholders are allowed to present their views.