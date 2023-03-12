MP Basalirwa optimistic at chances in new anti-homosexual bill

Bugiri Municipality MP Asuman Basalirwa, who tabled the Anti Homosexuality Bill 2023, says he is ready to face the consequences of moving the bill, including facing international travel bans. However, the MP who says his bill touches the sensitivities of powerful people says he is more interested in upholding the dignity of the Ugandans. JUMA KIRYA asked Basalirwa why the new bill is proposed to have lighter punishments than the previous act, passed by parliament in 2014.