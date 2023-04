MP Allan Sewanyana joins faithful for Easter Sunday mass

Hundreds of faithful were joined by Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana for an Easter Sunday mass at St Peter's Church Nsambya Parish. Led by Fr Kalooli Kaweesi Katongole, the deputy parish priest called on the faithful to fear sin and focus on the word of God. The MP thanked those who prayed for him during the time he was in detention.