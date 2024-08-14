MP Akamba’s lawyer asked court to halt graft trail

The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court has temporarily halted the corruption trial of Cissy Namujju, the Lwengo Woman MP, Yusuf Mutembule, the Bunyole East MP and Paul Akamba, the Busiki County MP, until such a time when an application filed by Akamba in which he complains of derogation of his fundamental human rights is heard and disposed off . MP Akamba complains that on June 14 , he was arrested by the agents of the state , assaulted and held incommunicado in an ungazatted place for seven days . The MP has sued the Attorney General seeking to declare his trial in which he is accused of asking for a 20 percent bribe from the proposed enhanced budget of the Uganda Human Rights Commission as a nullity and also be atoned for his violated rights. Now Trial Judge Lawrence Gidudu has decided that he is bound by Sec 8 of the Human Enforcement Act where if such a complaint arises within a trial, he must stay it to allow court investigate the proof of the human rights violations complained about.