Mountainous Karangura sub-county gets health centre

Mothers living in the hard-to-reach mountainous areas of Rwenzori in the Kabarole district are jubilant after the construction of Nyakitokoli Health Center 3. Residents of Karangura sub-county in the Rwenzori Mountains in Kabarole district have been travelling to Bukuuku Health Center 3 which is about 20 kilometres away, to access health care services. Kabarole district chairperson Richard Rwabuhinga says the new facility will reduce the maternal mortality rate in the area.