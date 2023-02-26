Motorists speak out against police's over zealousness

Motorists are calling on the police directorate of traffic and road safety to be considerate in issuing tickets to offenders of traffic rules. This follows the annual police crime report which showed that the force had issued traffic penalty tickets worth nearly 38 billion this year, which represents a dramatic rise in fines. In turn, the traffic commander for Kampala Metropolitan Area Rogers Kauma Nsereko says traffic rules are clear and whoever breaks any must face the law.