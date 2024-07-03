Moses Kawubanya receives hero's welcome after tragic incident

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

On June 10th, NTV reported the harrowing story of Moses Kawubanya, whose genitals were severed by his wife, Sarah Namuganza, allegedly due to infidelity accusations. The incident shocked the community, leading to Namuganza's arrest as Kawubanya recovered from the ordeal.

Following the brutal attack, Kawubanya was swiftly transported to Kamuli General Hospital and later transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialized treatment. After a challenging recovery, he has now returned home, where his arrival attracted a large crowd eager to show their support and admiration for his resilience.

Despite the life-altering injuries, Kawubanya has emerged as a local figure of inspiration, often likening himself to a "self-made Kiprotich" and offering counsel to other men who have endured similar experiences in Uganda.

Before the incident gained public attention, Kawubanya served as a Pentecostal pastor, known for his community leadership and commitment to his faith. Now, he faces a new chapter with resilience and a determination to move forward.

Kawubanya joins others in Kamuli facing similar attacks, known as the castrated men of Busoga.



