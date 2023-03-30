More UPDF soldiers join regional force in DRC

Uganda has deployed some 1,000 UPDF soldiers to the Democratic Republic of Congo to pacify the war-torn region. The Commander Land Forces Lieutenant General Kayanja Muhanga flagged off the Ugandan contingent in an event that happened at Bunagana border post in Kisoro district. The UPDF will serve under the East African Community Regional Force and is charged with pacifying the Rutshuru Territory and the neighbouring areas in the North Kivu Province as compiled by Daniel Kibet