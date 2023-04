More than 200 Ugandans have been repatriated from Sudan

The government is making efforts to establish and repatriate 50 more Ugandans stuck in Sudan which erupted into conflict nearly three weeks ago. According to Uganda's ambassador to Sudan, Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu, 300 Ugandans had been recorded as being in Sudan when the war between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces started. Out of those, 211 returned aboard an Uganda Airlines flight last night.