More than 100 signatures collected to censure commissioners

The MP for Lwemiyaga County Theodore Ssekikubo, who is leading a move to censure four backbench commissioners of Parliament has revealed that more than 100 lawmakers have appended their signatures to the censure motion papers. The commissioners are accused of abuse of office and misconduct after allegedly sharing 1.7 billion shillings among themselves as a service award. Ssekikubo is hopeful that the 177 signatures required to move Parliament to table and debate the censure motion will be collected. He has also urged Speaker Anita Among to allow the MPs to run the process without interference, saying that the motion has nothing to do with her.