More people to be relocated from landslide prone Mt Elgon

With the rainy season continuing to pound different parts of the country, the Central Government is intensifying efforts to relocate residents in the disaster-prone areas of Mount Elgon, who have been affected by land and mudslides in the past. The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja says over 4,000 people are being resettled to safer areas. In an interview with NTV, Nabbanja also revealed that the areas where these people have been will be turned into a forest reserve.