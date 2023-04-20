More people are going to be charged in Karamoja iron sheets case, says DPP

The Director of Public Prosecutions Jane Frances Abodo has clarified investigations against the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu about the misappropriation of the Karamoja iron sheets case. According to the DPP, inquiries into Agness Nandutu's involvement in the Iron Sheets case are 100 per cent complete and if the trial court had been ready to accommodate them on Wednesday they were ready to lead their Prosecution witnesses in having Nandutu's case heard right away. Abodo clarified while addressing the media on the preparations for the 6th Joan Kagezi memorial lecture. Kagezi was a lawyer and prosecutor who was assassinated in 2015.