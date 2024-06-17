More MPs to be summoned as investigators widen net

Sources in parliament indicated that two MPs have been summoned by police to appear before the Criminal Investigations Directorate to record statements in connection with the reported misuse of government funds intended to compensate former members of cooperative unions before they closed. The summons were delivered at parliament, and one of the MPs is from Western Uganda while another comes from Eastern Uganda. However, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has denied any knowledge of summons directed to MPs.