Molly Katanga denied bail in husband's murder case

Molly Katanga, accused of killing her husband Henry Katanga last year, has been denied bail. Justice Isaac Muwata, who presided over the case, ruled that she is not too old to be in jail and that medical officers from the prison have not informed the court that they cannot manage her medical condition in the prison medical facilities. He told her defense team that the fact that the case is fixed for hearing on July 2, 2024, means it is in the interest of justice that the widow prepares for trial.