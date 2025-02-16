MOH tips Kyenjojo on dealing with rising preventable diseases

The State Minister for Primary Education, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, has urged nursing students to ensure that they join hands with the government in the fight against corruption in health facilities. The Minister made these remarks last evening while officiating at the official commissioning of a two-storey girls' dormitory at Hoima School of Nursing and Midwifery in Hoima City. The dormitory was built by the UPDF Engineering Brigade with funding from the government of Uganda. The facility cost the government 2 billion Uganda shillings. Construction began in 2023 and concluded in January this year. Minister Kaducu stated that a few drugs in the health facilities and equipment must be highly safeguarded, and the students should work as ambassadors of this struggle in the health sector.