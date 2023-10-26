Mixed reactions to proposal on UNOC supply of oil monopoly

The Director of Mahathi Infra Capt Mike Mukula the Company which recently started transporting fuel using a marine vessel from Kisumu to Kawuku in Uganda has advised government not to rush into awarding the fuel transportation business to the Uganda National Oil Company. Capt Mukula says the change in government policy if implemented will create a monopoly in fuel business and will greatly affect investors into the same business. This comes after the minister for Energy Ruth Nankabirwa told parliament last evening that cabinet has endorsed an amendment of the fuel supplying act that will allow the government company do business in fuel.