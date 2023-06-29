Mixed reactions to president's directive on timber export ban

Players in the forestry sector have called on the government to clarify the president's directive on banning timber exports. This follows a directive issued by President Museveni dated 21st June 2023 instructing the prime minister to take action to reverse the worrying trends of deforestation. On Tuesday, during a meeting of the National Policy Committee on the Environment, the Prime Minister said the government had banned the export of timber with immediate effect instructing all government law enforcement agencies to ensure the order is implemented. As Benjamin Jumbe reports, the directive has drawn mixed reactions from different stakeholders.