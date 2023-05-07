Missing faithful: Mystery stalks Serere after their disappearance | Panorama

On February 18, 2023, some 273 members of Christ Disciples Church in Serere left for Nyangatom in Ethiopia under mysterious circumstances. A second team also headed to Ethiopia was stopped in Kenya and sent back home. Nyangatom is believed to be the ancestral cradle of the larger Ateker community that lives in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, and Uganda. However, questions remain abound regarding the recent trip to Ethiopia by members of Christ Disciples Church in Serere district. However, tonight on PANORAMA - we ask if this group are Christian missionaries, victims of human trafficking, or another group under the spell of a cult.