Miss Uganda Hannah Karema advocates for girls' education

Miss Uganda, who also doubles as the winner of Beauty with a Purpose in Africa, Hannah Karema Tumukunde, says she still has her sights set on advocating for girls to pursue education and skills, as well as fighting child marriage. Norbert Atukunda has been speaking to Karema following her return from Mumbai, India, where she participated in the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant.