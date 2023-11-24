Misallocation of funds, shoddy work uncovered in Kyegegwa development project

The Deputy Inspector General of Government, Dr. Patricia Achan, has apprehended two individuals in Kyegegwa District who are accused of misallocating funds under the Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project. Richard Baluku, the project engineer, and Hamza Mutebi, the Katente Market contractor, were arrested for substandard work on the market. A total of 624 million Shillings was allocated for the market project.