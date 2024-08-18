Mirundi family calls for legacy project, declines to fulfill his request to be buried standing

The family of the late Tamale Mirundi has expressed deep gratitude to the State for its support both during his life and following his passing. "We are profoundly appreciative of the assistance provided and do not take it for granted," said John Tamale Mirundi, the deceased's son. With over 40 children and dependents, the family has noted the President's consistent kindness and has requested a meeting with him. Additionally, they wish to acknowledge Afande Nalweyiso in a special way.

In a separate development, Mr. John Kakande, a veteran journalist and friend of Tamale Mirundi, criticized a segment of Ugandan media for reportedly not covering the former presidential advisor's death. Kakande condemned the media houses' lack of coverage as inhumane.

Mr. Richard Laws Mpijja, Tamale Mirundi's brother, urged a shift in policy regarding youth support. He recommended prioritizing factory construction over token handouts, arguing that it would provide better employment opportunities. Mpijja also addressed a unique request from the deceased: to be buried standing. He confirmed that the family will adhere to Ganda traditions and not honor this request, maintaining the cultural practice of laying the deceased to rest lying down.

Mr. Lwasa, reflecting on Mirundi’s life, noted the deceased’s penchant for humor and whimsical statements. "While we have honored many of his requests, including holding vigils at his homes in Kampala, we cannot forsake our cultural practices. Burying him standing is impossible," Lwasa stated.

The Mirundi family also seeks to fulfill their father's dream of leaving a lasting legacy through Mirundi Plaza. Nantongo, Tamale Mirundi's daughter, highlighted his vision of creating a significant landmark in his home area, including a storage building, park, library, shops, and rental spaces. The family requests government support to realize this vision and ensure his legacy endures.

Mirundi died on Tuesday at 11:40 PM at Kisubi Hospital. He was 60 years old. Tamale’s elder brother, John Ssali Ssembuya, noted that Mirundi had recently reconciled on his deathbed, expressing a desire to work for President Museveni again. Despite being appointed as a presidential adviser after being dropped from the role of press secretary, Mirundi had often belittled the new position, describing it as worthless.