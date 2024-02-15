Ministry to address high school fees

As many parents struggle to pay school fees for their children, the Ministry of Education is planning to meet proprietors of government schools that are charging prohibitive fees. The Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, made the revelations during the release of the 2023 Uganda Certificate of Education Examination results in Kampala today. She also added that her Ministry needs at least 300 billion shillings to cater for compulsory free secondary school education.