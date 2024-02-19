Ministry supports Pakwach agriculture with tractors

In a bid to mechanize agriculture, increase production, and encourage the fishing community of Pakwach to embrace farming for their livelihood, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries, and Fisheries has handed over a conventional tractor and 10 walking tractors to Pakwach District production department. Pakwach District Chairman Stephen Edema says the effort will help to mechanize agriculture, increase production, and reduce poverty in the district.