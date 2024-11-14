Ministry seeks to resolve land conflicts through policy review

The Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development hosted a consultative workshop in Mukono district, marking a significant step in Uganda's National Land Policy Review. This nationwide initiative seeks feedback, ideas, and concerns from stakeholders, including Minister Judith Nabakooba, Josely Bigirwa (Head of Mission to IGAD), RDC Hajati Fatuma Ndisaba, religious leaders, cultural institutions, and district representatives.





Minister Nabakooba emphasized that Uganda's Land Policy review inspires other African countries, stressing the importance of balancing government and citizen needs, particularly for infrastructure development. Key objectives include: Resolving ongoing land conflicts in Buganda, preventing forgery of land documents, such as fake letters of administration, developing effective policies for public land management, and preventing large tracts of unused private land from blocking local access.





Advertisement

Minister Nabakooba encouraged participants to share insights on regional land issues, promoting social harmony, economic growth, and sustainability. Landlords are urged to register tenants, and landowners are encouraged to collaborate with the ministry.





Josely Bigirwa (IGAD representative) highlighted the organization's commitment to addressing peace and security challenges, including land conflicts in regions like South Sudan. RDC Hajati Fatuma Ndisaba emphasized the need for effective land development policies, citing instances of unregulated land subdivisions.