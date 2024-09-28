Ministry of works to begin issuing new motorcycle plates in November

The Ministry of Works says that they are on course with the implementation of the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS) project, slated to start issuing new plates to buyers of new motorcycles in November. Speaking to NTV, the State Minister of Sports, Fred Byamukama, said that this will also be a trial as the government, working with the Russian contractor, makes arrangements for all vehicle and motorcycle registration. However, as Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, some critics are saying the government is not yet ready and the project might not achieve its intended purpose, which was to curb insecurity.