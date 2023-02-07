Ministry of Works officials sent out of infrastructure committee meeting

A meeting planned to interrogate the planned compensation of persons affected by the impending construction of the Standard Gauge Railway failed to take off early today. Members of Parliament sitting on the physical infrastructure committee were forced to send back the technocrats from the ministry of works and transport as no political heads from the sector were present. They argued that it was disrespectful for the committee for the ministers not to have at least communicated ahead of time about the inability to make it before the committee.