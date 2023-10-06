Ministry of Water calls for enhanced regulations to safeguard water catchment areas

The Ministry of Water and Environment is calling for additional regulatory policies to safeguard water catchment areas for safe domestic use. According to the Minister for Water and Environment, Sam Cheptoris, water users have not taken sufficient measures to protect their sources for public safety. The minister made these remarks while officiating at the Eastern and Southern Africa Water and Sanitation Regulatory Association meeting in Munyonyo, aimed at finding solutions to this issue in the water-sharing countries.