Ministry of Water and Environment commissions Odukul flood mitigation valley tank

The Ministry of Water and Environment has commissioned a 60,000-cubic-liter Odukul flood mitigation valley tank in Kapelebyong District. The dam is intended to control floods that have been affecting the district during the rainy seasons. It will also serve as a watering point for over 20,000 cows in the Teso and Karamoja regions during the dry spell. It will also provide water for irrigation for farmers to grow crops and improve their livelihoods, according to Engineer Patrick Okotelo, in charge of water for production at the Ministry of Water, Eastern Region.