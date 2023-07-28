Ministry of health to deploy 1,901 medical interns

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

The Ministry of Health has been granted clearance for the deployment of 1,901 medical interns to 58 internship centers across the country. The decision comes after weeks of protests by pre-medical interns who have been demanding immediate government action.

The government has committed to deploying these medical interns within the available budget, with each intern set to receive a net monthly allowance of UGX 1 million. This move aims to address the long-standing concerns of the aspiring healthcare professionals and pave the way for their training and development.

Medical interns are expected to report to their designated training centers by the 3rd of August 2023. The deployment decision marks a turning point in the ongoing struggle for these interns, who have been eagerly awaiting their placements for months.

Previously, the government had cited financial constraints as the reason for the delay in deploying the interns. However, the persistence of the interns' protests has resulted in a breakthrough, securing the opportunity for them to kickstart their careers.