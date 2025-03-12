Ministry Of Health to coordinate with CDC to fight outbreaks

The Ministry of Health, along with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, is advocating for a collaborative approach to combat cholera outbreaks within African Union member states. According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control, changes in the seasonality of outbreaks have made it difficult to prepare for and manage the disease, particularly with cross-border surveillance. Currently, scientists are convening in Entebbe to provide updates on past findings and to discuss coordinated surveillance mechanisms aimed at addressing this issue collectively. They plan to create a central database for the member states of the African Union.