Ministry of Health looks to reduce defilement

The Center for Health, Human Rights and dev’t [CEHURD] has asked religious leaders to start preaching on sexual violence against children, which has become rampant. According to a 2023 police crime report 12,715 children below the age of 18 years were sexually harassed. Fatia Kiyange the CEHURD executive director says more defilement cases go unreported, leaving the victims seeking care that they are yet to get. The call came as the Ministry of Health launched the Uganda National Conference on Health, Human Rights and Development, due later this month.