Ministry of Health distributes nets to combat Malaria

The Ministry of Health has initiated the distribution of Long-Lasting Insecticide-Treated Nets in the Rwenzori region, urging residents to use them effectively to combat the rising malaria cases and deaths in health facilities. Dr. Henry Mwebesa, the Ministry’s Director General of Health Services, explained that this action was prompted by the persistent challenge of increasing malaria cases in health facilities, emphasizing that malaria is a preventable disease through the use of treated mosquito nets.