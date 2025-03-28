Ministry of Gender, Huawei train Butaleja residents in digital skills

The Ministry of Gender, in partnership with Huawei Technologies, is training residents and civil servants in Butaleja District in digital knowledge and ICT skills. This comes after it was discovered that many people lacked digital knowledge and were walking long distances to access such services. According to Ronnie Arinda, the Communications Manager at Huawei Technologies, the skills are intended to improve service delivery in the district as well as enhance academic standards for learners.